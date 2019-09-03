3 boys shot in Southeast DC

It happened on the 300 block of Parkland Place before 6:30 p.m. The boys were sitting outside a home when police said a brown vehicle pulled up and fired at them.

Police are investigating a shooting in Southeast D.C. Friday night, after three boys were shot.

It happened on the 300 block of Parkland Place off Malcolm X Avenue before 6:30 p.m. The boys were sitting outside a home when police said a brown vehicle pulled up and fired at them.

A 14-year-old victim was shot in the chest; the other two were struck in the arm and leg. All three were conscious and breathing after the shooting, police said.

The suspect vehicle was last seen heading southbound on Waclark Place.

Below is the area where it happened.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.