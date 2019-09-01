1 child, 2 adults seriously hurt in Northwest DC crash

A child and two adults are seriously injured after a crash Saturday in Northwest D.C. The two-vehicle crash involved a U.S. Park Police cruiser.

D.C. Fire and EMS responded to Missouri Avenue and 8th Street in Northwest to a crash involving two vehicles, officials tweeted around 4 p.m. Vito Maggiolo, with D.C. Fire and EMS, confirmed to WTOP that a U.S. Park Police cruiser was one of the vehicles involved in the crash.

There was entrapment, and fire officials initially said that the child was transported with critical injuries. Later, officials said the child’s status was downgraded to serious. The two adults were transported with serious injuries.

Lanes were blocked on Missouri Avenue between 7th and 9th streets for a time due to the crash.

Officials are still investigating what caused the crash.

Below is a map of the area where the crash happened.

WTOP’s Brandon Millman contributed to this report.

