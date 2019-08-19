Police seek person, vehicle in deadly Northeast DC shooting

Police found 37-year-old Francis Lee Savoy of Southeast D.C. dead inside a vehicle. He was shot multiple times.

A D.C. man was shot and killed, and police are looking for the suspect and vehicle captured on video surveillance.

Just after midnight on July 26, police responded to reports of gunshots on the 300 block of 50th Street NE. They found 37-year-old Francis Lee Savoy of Southeast D.C. dead inside a vehicle. He was shot multiple times.

Police released video of the suspect and vehicle, which you can see here. (Editor’s note: The video may contain scenes disturbing to some viewers.)

They ask anyone with information to call 202-727-9099.

