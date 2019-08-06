National Portrait Gallery to acquire landmark Beyoncé photograph

The portrait was shot by Tyler Mitchell, the first photographer to shoot the cover of Vogue in its 125-year history.

The Smithsonian National Portrait Gallery is acquiring a history-making photograph of Beyoncé, the photographer announced Wednesday.

The photograph comes from the September 2018 issue of Vogue, and was shot by Tyler Mitchell.

Just 23-years-old at the time, Mitchell became the first African American photographer to shoot the cover of Vogue in its 125-year history. He posted the announcement on social media Wednesday.

A year ago today we broke the flood gates open Now I’m glad to share this picture is being acquired into the Smithsonian National Portrait Gallery’s permanent collection pic.twitter.com/T97rHU9u8J — Tyler Mitchell (@Tyler_Mitchell_) August 6, 2019

The portrait is titled “See Your Halo.” The National Portrait Gallery has not yet announced when it will go on display in its permanent collection.

We’re just so crazy in love with her that we had to do it! ✨ We look forward to adding this new work to our collection. pic.twitter.com/kXsp1G5kxR — National Portrait Gallery (@smithsoniannpg) August 6, 2019

