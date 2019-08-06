Home » Washington, DC News » National Portrait Gallery to…

National Portrait Gallery to acquire landmark Beyoncé photograph

Hallie Mellendorf

August 6, 2019, 11:47 PM

The Smithsonian National Portrait Gallery is acquiring a history-making photograph of Beyoncé, the photographer announced Wednesday.

The photograph comes from the September 2018 issue of Vogue, and was shot by Tyler Mitchell.

Just 23-years-old at the time, Mitchell became the first African American photographer to shoot the cover of Vogue in its 125-year history. He posted the announcement on social media Wednesday.

The portrait is titled “See Your Halo.” The National Portrait Gallery has not yet announced when it will go on display in its permanent collection.

