Two more arrests were made this week in July's beating outside the Washington Hilton hotel.

Two more arrests were made this week in July’s beating outside the Washington Hilton hotel.

Antoin Whitehead, 18, of Southeast D.C., and an unnamed male 17-year-old from Northeast D.C. now face aggravated assault charges in the July 14 attack, which was captured on video.

The victims were later treated for injuries that were not life-threatening, D.C. police said.

Whitehead and the 17-year-old are the third and fourth people charged in the early morning attack at the hotel, located in the 1900 block of Connecticut Avenue Northwest. Another male 17-year-old was charged with aggravated assault on July 26, and a 15-year-old girl was charged with simple assault on Aug. 1.

Last week, a timelapsed video was released showing a group of teens entering the hotel and then entering an elevator. It showed them leaving the hotel later.

The case remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call police at (202) 727-9099, or to text their tip to Crime Solvers at 50411.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.