VIDEO: Teens beat, stomp man outside Washington Hilton

Police in the District are trying to identify suspects in a group of young people who punched and kicked at man outside the Washington Hilton hotel on July 14.

D.C. police have released video of a group of teenagers that punched, kicked, and spat upon a man who was walking into the Washington Hilton hotel on Connecticut Avenue.

According to police, at approximately 1 a.m. on Sunday, July 14, as a man walked toward the revolving door of the hotel, located in the 1900 block of Connecticut Ave. NW, he was confronted by a male police believe is a teenager.

After the youngster punched the man in the face, a group of about 10 boys and girls ran up, and began repeatedly punching and kicking the man.

After approximately 30 seconds, a person came out of the revolving door, and the attackers ran, with one girl returning to spit on the victim, who was lying on the ground, a few feet in front of the door.

In releasing surveillance video of the incident, D.C. police are seeking to identify suspects in what is described as an aggravated assault.

The victim’s injuries were not life-threatening.

Crime Solvers is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for anyone who provides information which leads to an arrest and indictment of the people involved. Police ask anyone who can identify the young people in the video to call 202-727-9099 or use the department’s text tip line, by texting information to 50411.

