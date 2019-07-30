Woman drags bedridden mother to safety from Southeast DC house fire

Smoke detectors alerted a woman who was able to drag her bedridden mother to safety in a Southeast D.C. fire Tuesday morning, officials said.

A fire broke out in the 3500 block of North Street SE in the bedroom of a house where the two women were living.

After the smoke detectors went off, the daughter got her mother to the front door of the home where D.C. firefighters and EMS were able to help them to safety.

Fire and rescue personnel are still searching for a missing family dog who has not been seen since the fire.

The two women were evaluated by EMS and declined further medical attention.

Officials are investigating the cause of the fire.

Update Working Fire 3500 block N St SE. Had fire 1 bedroom of an occupied 1 story house. Fire knocked down & under control. 2 occupants evaluated by EMS & declined further medical attention. Investigators on scene to determine cause. pic.twitter.com/DoEMeS3M2D

— DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) July 30, 2019

