Shootings in NW, SE DC leave 2 dead

Separate shootings killed two D.C. men Sunday. Police are asking for the public's help in both cases.

Around 4:15 p.m., D.C. police responded to an alley in the 1400 block of W Street Northwest and found 28-year-old Christopher Payne, of Bowie, Maryland, dead from multiple gunshot wounds. Another man found at the scene — 21-year-old Duan Garmany — had suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Garmany, of Northwest D.C., was later arrested and charged with first-degree murder while armed. An investigation is ongoing.

Around 7 p.m., officers responded to the 3400 block of 13th Place Southeast and found 18-year-old Ja’Vontay Brown of Southeast D.C. suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He later died at a hospital.

A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered to anyone with information that leads to conviction of those responsible in each case. If you have information about either case, call police at 202-727-9099. Anonymous information can also be submitted via text to 50411.

