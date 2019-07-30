Police seek suspects in 2 separate U Street snatchings

Police are looking for two suspects in connection to two thefts in the U Street area in D.C.

Police said that on July 12, a man was seen on camera entering a building on the 1500 block of U Street NW around 6:40 p.m. The suspect approached the victim and took property before fleeing, police said.

Below is a video of the suspect.

Video surveillance also showed a man at the U Street Metro station who police are looking for in connection with a theft that happened on July 19 at around 10:15 a.m in the 1400 block of U Street. The suspect stole property from the victim and fled the scene, police say.

Below is a video of the suspect.

Anyone who has information on the suspects should call police at 202-727-9099.

