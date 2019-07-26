Police: 17-year-old boy arrested after teens assault man outside DC hotel

A 17-year-old boy has been arrested Friday in connection to an assault involving a group of teens outside the Washington Hilton hotel last week.

D.C. police said the 17-year-old, of Southeast D.C., has been charged with aggravated assault.

The beating took place in the early hours of July 14, just outside the hotel in the 1900 block of Connecticut Avenue Northwest. Surveillance footage captured a group of young people punching, kicking, stomping and possibly spitting on a man in front of the hotel’s revolving door.

The group is then seen running off. Police said the victim was treated for injuries that were not life-threatening.

Police are still investigating the assault, and ask anyone with information about it to call (202) 727-9099, or text their tip to 50411.

