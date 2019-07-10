Police: 1 killed in fatal shooting in Southeast DC

Just after 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, D.C. police said officers in the area heard gunshots and responded to a barbershop in the 2100 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue Southeast.

A man was shot and killed Wednesday afternoon inside a barbershop in Southeast D.C., police said.

Just after 3:30 p.m., D.C. police said officers in the area heard gunshots and responded to a barbershop in the 2100 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue Southeast. They found a man inside with gunshot wounds; he died at the scene.

The victim was identified as 22-year-old Andre Broadie, of Northeast.

Police Chief Peter Newsham told reporters that there were at least four men who had walked into the shop and then ran out after shots were fired. A number of witnesses were around, and he said, “There’s plenty of video in this area.”

The men who ran out were last seen southbound on MLK Avenue, heading toward Howard Road Southeast.

“For something like this to happen in the middle of the day, it’s pretty brazen, very unusual for this particular area,” Newsham said, adding that there were officers in the neighborhood on a regular basis.

Police activity in the area affected traffic on the avenue between Good Hope Road and W Street.

Below is a map of the area where the shooting happened.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.