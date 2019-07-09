The D.C. Council also voted to hire an independent law firm to investigate whether Jack Evans — who's currently the focus of federal investigators — violated council rules by using his public office for personal gain or to benefit his clients.

The council removed Evans — currently the focus of federal investigators for alleged ethics violations — from the chairmanship in a meeting Tuesday afternoon. The committee itself was also dissolved, and its duties were reassigned.

The council also voted to hire an independent law firm to investigate whether Evans violated council rules by using his public office for personal gain or to benefit his clients.

The longtime D.C. council member is accused of using his position as a public figure to benefit companies with business before the city that had hired him as a consultant.

Upon conclusion of the law firm’s investigation, which is expected in September, the council will create an ad hoc committee of members to review the investigation’s findings and determine whether disciplinary action against Evans is warranted.

Evans’ home was searched a couple of weeks ago by the FBI. He resigned from the Metro Board after an investigation showed he’d committed ethics violations at Metro, where he’d been chairman.

