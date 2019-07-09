DHS reveals more detail on what’s to come for St. Elizabeths West

The federal government spent an estimated $267.8 million to renovate for the Department of Homeland Security's new headquarters.

The federal government spent an estimated $267.8 million to renovate and expand the Center Building on the St. Elizabeths West campus to serve as the Department of Homeland Security’s new headquarters, a project that culminated with last month’s ceremonial ribbon-cutting event.

That figure includes expenditures DHS and the General Services Administration made to ready the historic Southeast D.C. structure for the Office of the Secretary and other top agency functions, according to a DHS spokeswoman. Officials including DHS Acting Secretary Kevin McAleenan were on hand for the June 21 ceremony, but representatives for the cabinet-level agency did not disclose additional information about the project at the time.

DHS moved about 800 employees to the Center Building in April, according to DHS. In addition to the Office of the Secretary and Deputy Secretary, other Homeland Security components shifted there included the Under Secretary for Management and the offices of General Counsel, Public…