DC Council to vote on Metro Board member’s removal

The D.C. Council is set to vote Tuesday on removing Corbett Price as one of the city's representatives to the Metro Board.

After D.C. Council member Jack Evans stepped down from the Metro Board amid an ethics scandal last week, another board member is under scrutiny and could be kicked off over accusations he lied to protect Evans.

The D.C. Council is set to vote Tuesday on removing Corbett Price as one of the city’s representatives to the Metro Board.

Price served on the Ethics Committee that looked into accusations that Evans had used his position at Metro for personal gain.

The committee found that Evans had a conflict of interest regarding a Colonial Parking consulting contract. The findings were not made public at first, and Price and Evans claimed that Evans had been cleared of ethics violation charges.

Emergency legislation from the council now aims to remove Price from the board. It states that his “purposeful misstatements constituted a breach of the public’s trust.”

A federal investigation into Evans is ongoing.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.