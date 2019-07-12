Canal Road to be closed at least 1 more week for repairs

Canal Road between Reservoir and Foxhall roads will remain closed for at least one week for emergency repairs following Monday's historic rainfall.

A major commuter route in Northwest Washington is staying closed for another week.

Canal Road between Reservoir and Foxhall roads will remain shuttered for at least one more week for emergency sinkhole repairs following Monday’s record-breaking rainfall, according to the District Department of Transportation.

DDOT tells WTOP’s Max Smith that the agency will focus on pouring concrete, cutting into the road, removing loose debris and bridging the culvert with a temporary concrete slab.

Workers will then backfill and restore Canal Road’s pavement.

DDOT said additional work might be necessary for long-term stability of the road.

And the agency warns that drivers should follow detour signs and stay alert while traveling in the work zone.

Below is a map of the affected area:

WTOP’s Max Smith contributed to this report.

