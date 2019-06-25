Slow travel likely on Canal Road, Whitehurst Freeway on 2nd day of emergency roadwork

Work to repair a gas main at Canal Road and Whitehurst Freeway in D.C. is continuing Tuesday, after the unexpected roadwork caused a major Georgetown backup Monday.

The WTOP Traffic Center says both Canal Road and Whitehurst Freeway will only have one lane open past the work zone. Left turns will not be allowed for outbound travelers on Whitehurst Freeway.

Expect delays to persist through midday. On Monday, Washington Gas said crews are expected to finish their work on Tuesday.

Inbound lanes of Canal Road to Georgetown and downtown D.C., as well as outbound lanes on the freeway, were backed up for miles on Monday morning while Washington Gas worked to repair the break.

