Sinkhole repairs close Canal Road in Northwest DC

D.C. commuters that use Canal Road in Northwest will need to find an alternate route for Thursday morning’s rush hour.

Canal Road is shut down in both directions between Reservoir and Foxhall Roads as crews repair a sinkhole and extensive damage to the roads due to Monday’s record-breaking rainfall. The repairs are expected to last at least through the morning rush hours, according to the District Department of Transportation.

D.C. police are currently directing drivers around the section.

Canal Road was one of the roads in the area that was affected by major flooding Monday and left drivers stranded.

Below is a map of the area.

WTOP’s Nick Iannelli is reporting from the scene.

