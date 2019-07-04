4 firefighters hurt battling Northwest DC blaze

Two firefighters have heat-related injuries and two have minor injuries, D.C. Fire and EMS said in a tweet.

Four D.C. firefighters were hurt fighting a blaze at a large house in Northwest Thursday night.

Two firefighters have heat-related injuries and two have minor injuries, D.C. Fire and EMS said in a tweet.

The house sits on a hill on the 2900 block of Woodland Drive, which posed difficulty for firefighters to access. The fire was in the walls and attic of the two-story house.

Investigators said the fire resulted from an overheated circuit involving an air conditioner, and they determined that it was accidental. D.C. Fire and EMS said that the house had working smoke detectors. One resident was home but was not hurt.

Temperatures on Thursday were in the 90s and the heat index neared 100.

Below is the are where the fire happened.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.