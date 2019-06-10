DC neighborhood named among the friendliest in the US

Logan Circle in northwest D.C. is among the nation's 28 friendliest neighborhoods, according to National Geographic Traveler magazine.

Logan Circle in northwest D.C. is among the nation’s 28 friendliest neighborhoods, according to National Geographic Traveler magazine.

The rankings are based on factors such as public spaces, walkability, home affordability and the number of places where you can hang out like in restaurants, breweries and cafes. The rankings also take into account so-called perception data from TripAdvisor and Yelp.

Logan Circle makes the cut because it’s said to hum with design-centric shops and has dozens of restaurants in buildings that are both contemporary and from the early 20th-century.

The Strip in Las Vegas earns a spot on the list based, in part, on its “glitzy live shows and good-willed hucksterism,” according to Traveler magazine.

The French Quarter in Charleston, South Carolina is noted for its art galleries, plush hotels, steepled churches and columned civic buildings. Old Naples, Florida has a thousand foot long city pier, vintage colorful bungalows and a glamorous historic district.

Manhattan’s Hell’s Kitchen celebrates inclusion, Japantown embraces its immigrant roots and Second Street in Austin, Texas hosts has welcomed music fans since 1974 for tapings and concerts at Austin City Limits.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.