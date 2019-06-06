202
Car struck by gunfire near Justice Department

By Andrea Cambron June 6, 2019 10:40 am 06/06/2019 10:40am
Police said a car was struck by gunfire Thursday morning as it was stopped at an intersection on Pennsylvania Avenue in Northwest D.C.’s Penn Quarter neighborhood.

The shooting happened at around 2 a.m. on 9th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue Northwest.

Initially, Pennsylvania Avenue between 7th and 10th Streets in Northwest was completely shut down. It has since reopened.

Police also closed 9th Street for hours during an investigation.

No word from police on whether the vehicle was targeted or struck by stray gunfire. No arrests have yet been made.

Below is a map of where the shooting happened.

Topics:
andrea cambron crime Local News shooting Washington, DC News
