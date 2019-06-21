202
DC Council to launch investigation into Jack Evans, remove him as finance chair

By Max Smith | @amaxsmith June 21, 2019 12:45 pm 06/21/2019 12:45pm
Metro Board Chair Jack Evans, on the D.C. Council dais, with council Chair Phil Mendelson. (WTOP/Neal Augenstein)

Months after the D.C. Council voted to reprimand Jack Evans over ethics issues, council Chairman Phil Mendelson is now launching an internal investigation and plans to strip Evans of his committee chairmanship.

The council had declined to act until a federal raid on Evans’ Georgetown home Friday morning that followed the release this week of details of a Metro investigation that found Evans tried to help a parking company he had a contract with.

In a statement, Mendelson said he was appointing an ad hoc council committee to investigate Evans’ ethical violations.

Mendelson said the council would strip Evans of his role as Finance Committee chair next month.

Other D.C. Council members have called for the investigation, or for Evans to consider resigning.

On Thursday, Evans said he planned to resign from the Metro Board next week. Evans had already agreed not to seek another year as chairman due to the violation confirmed by Metro Board’s Ethics Committee.

