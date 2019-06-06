Body found at Blue Plains waste facility in Southwest

Just before 1 p.m., D.C. police officers responded to a report of an unconscious person at the facility. When they arrived on the scene, they discovered the man was dead.
A body was found at the Blue Plains waste facility in D.C. Thursday afternoon.
Just before 1 p.m., D.C. police officers responded to a report of an unconscious person on the 5000 block of Overlook Avenue SW, according to a police spokesperson.
When police arrived on the scene, they found an adult male who was dead.
No further details have been released. The death is still under investigation.
Below is a map of where the body was found:
