Body found at Blue Plains waste facility in Southwest

By Hallie Mellendorf June 6, 2019 10:44 pm 06/06/2019 10:44pm
A body was found at the Blue Plains waste facility in D.C. Thursday afternoon.

Just before 1 p.m., D.C. police officers responded to a report of an unconscious person on the 5000 block of Overlook Avenue SW, according to a police spokesperson.

When police arrived on the scene, they found an adult male who was dead.

No further details have been released. The death is still under investigation.

