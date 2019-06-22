DC Arena Stage to host 11-hour reading of Mueller report’s 2nd volume

Are you interested in special counsel Robert Mueller's report but don’t want to read it? Arena Stage in Southwest D.C. will present a reading of Volume 2 of the report.

Are you interested in special counsel Robert Mueller’s report but don’t want to read it?

Arena Stage in Southwest D.C. will present a complete reading of the report’s second volume next month — and it’ll take 11 hours and multiple volunteers to get through it all.

The Washington Post reports that guest readers will tag-team during the 11 hour marathon.

D.C. Delegate Eleanor Holmes Norton and D.C. Council members David Grosso and Charles Allen, as well as the artistic directors at Woolly Mammoth, Studio Theatre and the Shakespeare Theatre Company are some of the artists and politicos who have volunteered to read.

Volume 2 of the report deals with potential obstruction of justice by President Donald Trump against the special counsel’s investigation on Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

A partly redacted version of Mueller’s findings were first released by the Department of Justice on April 18, and have since been published in various print, digital and audiobook formats.

The event is free to attend, and will be livestreamed on July 11, starting at noon.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.