2nd sexual misconduct allegation raised against former DC school contractor

By Zeke Hartner June 15, 2019 1:15 pm 06/15/2019 01:15pm
A second allegation of sexual misconduct has been made against a former contract worker for D.C. Public Schools.

Jestin Hickman, 21, of Southeast D.C. was accused of having sexual contact with a 13-year-old student at Capitol Hill Montessori at Logan. On Friday, D.C. Public Schools sent an email to parents and families of students at Capitol Hill informing them that a second allegation against Hickman had been made.

“We regret to share that we have learned of another allegation of sexual misconduct against Jestin Hickman, former after school employee of Springboard Education in America,” said the email

Hickman was an employee of before- and after-school program contractor Springboard Education in America.

In an email to WTOP, a spokesperson for Springboard said that Hickman was employed by the contractor from Oct. 15 to May 14 and was fired when the company learned of the allegations against him.

A note reportedly sent this week by principal Kim Adutwum to Capitol Hill parents said the district had temporarily suspended the company’s services while they investigate. According to its website, the Massachusetts-based company has been operating in 21 DCPS schools.

DCPS said it is in the process of coordinating with police to get more information on the second incident.

WTOP’s Jack Pointer contributed to this report.

