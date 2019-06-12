The 21-year-old from Southeast D.C. had been an employee of Springboard Education in America, a company contracted by D.C. Public Schools to handle before- and after-school programs.

A former contract worker at a Northeast D.C. school is facing charges of second-degree child sexual abuse.

Jestin Hickman, 21, of Southeast D.C. is accused of having sexual contact with a 13-year-old student at Capitol Hill Montessori at Logan, located in the 200 block of G Street Northeast.

Hickman had been an employee of Springboard Education in America, a company contracted by D.C. Public Schools to handle before- and after-school programs.

In an email to WTOP, Springboard spokesman Mark Friedberg said Hickman worked for the company from Oct. 15 to May 14, when the company learned of the potential misconduct and fired him. The only school he worked at during this period, Friedberg said, was Capital Hill.

A note reportedly sent this week by principal Kim Adutwum to Capitol Hill parents said the district had temporarily suspended the company’s services while they investigate. According to its website, the Massachusetts-based company has been operating in 21 DCPS schools.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.