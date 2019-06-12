202
Home » Washington, DC News » Former worker at DC…

Former worker at DC school accused of sexual contact with 13-year-old

By Jack Pointer June 12, 2019 3:58 pm 06/12/2019 03:58pm
97 Shares

A former contract worker at a Northeast D.C. school is facing charges of second-degree child sexual abuse.

Jestin Hickman, 21, of Southeast D.C. is accused of having sexual contact with a 13-year-old student at Capitol Hill Montessori at Logan, located in the 200 block of G Street Northeast.

Hickman had been an employee of Springboard Education in America, a company contracted by D.C. Public Schools to handle before- and after-school programs.

In an email to WTOP, Springboard spokesman Mark Friedberg said Hickman worked for the company from Oct. 15 to May 14, when the company learned of the potential misconduct and fired him. The only school he worked at during this period, Friedberg said, was Capital Hill.

A note reportedly sent this week by principal Kim Adutwum to Capitol Hill parents said the district had temporarily suspended the company’s services while they investigate. According to its website, the Massachusetts-based company has been operating in 21 DCPS schools.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More News

Topics:
Capitol Hill Montessori crime jack pointer Local News sex abuse Washington, DC News
800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

Gloria Vanderbilt dies at 95

Gloria Vanderbilt, the intrepid heiress, artist and romantic, who survived family tragedy and multiple marriages and reigned during the 1970s and ’80s as a designer jeans pioneer, died Monday at the age of 95. See photos.

500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!