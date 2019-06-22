22 Hours: An American Nightmare – Music

All music featured in "22 Hours: An American Nightmare" is licensed through Creative Commons and/or by permission of the artist. Learn more about the music used in each episode.

We’re grateful to all the artists whose music has helped us tell this story. Find more information about the music used in each episode.

Episode 1: The Fire

“Hater’s Hate” (theme) by Ramone Messam, used with permission of the artist

“Passing time” by Kevin MacLeod, available in the YouTube Audio Library.

“Beyond the Lows” by The Whole Other, available in the YouTube Audio Library

“Bachata Night” provided by Lyrah/Pond5