Report: Debra Lee’s D.C. mansion finally has a buyer

The Northwest D.C. home of former BET Networks chief executive Debra Lee is off the market. It reportedly went under contract last week for $9.5 million.

The 10,900-square foot Massachusetts Heights Avenue mansion was first listed for $13.5 million in December 2016, more than a year prior to Lee’s resignation as CEO of the network. It is now identified on various listing sites as off market. UrbanTurf reported Wednesday it went under contract last week for $9.5 million.

D.C.-based architecture firm Marshall Moya designed the home at 2815 Woodland Drive NW. It was listed by Marilyn Charity of Washington Fine Properties.

The four-story home built in 2010 features four bedrooms, five full bathrooms, two half-baths, and an eight-space underground garage.

The interior also includes a media room, wine room, exercise room, sauna and guest suite, a pool, hot tub and five private outdoor terraces. The open “great room” on the main floor has 20-foot-tall ceilings and floor-to-ceiling glass walls that invite panoramic views of Rock Creek Park.

While Lee initially asked…

