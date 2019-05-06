LGBTQ magazine hanging from rope in DC investigated as hate crime

Multiple copies of Tagg Magazine — which declares it's dedicated to everything lesbian, queer and under the rainbow — were discovered on April 25 tied with a rope and hung from a light post in Adams Morgan.

Tagg Magazine declares it’s dedicated to everything lesbian, queer and under the rainbow. Multiple copies were discovered on April 25 tied with a rope and hung from a light post at the intersection of Columbia Road and 18th Street in Northwest.

Adams Morgan is a culturally diverse neighborhood and entertainment area. The March/April 2019 issue of Tagg Magazine that was hung from the light pole features Enterprising Women of 2019.

“I believe there is a reason Tagg was a target, and I believe there is a reason the Enterprising Women issue with people of color on the cover was a target,” owner and editor-in-chief of Tagg Magazine Eboné F. Bell said in a statement on the magazine’s website. “As a Black lesbian, this incident is more than disturbing.”

The incident was brought to the attention of police when a concerned citizen posted a picture on the website PoPville.com, which chronicles goings-on in D.C. neighborhoods.

“The Metropolitan Police Department is encouraged by the fact that there are several security cameras that canvas the intersection,” Bell said.

In the statement, Tagg Magazine said if you saw something, you can say something to D.C. police at 202-506-0714 or via e-mail at Nicole.brown@dc.gov.

