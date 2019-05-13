Kitten rescued from inside the walls of DC home

A two-week old kitten was rescued in Southeast D.C. after it became stuck inside the wall of a house Sunday. It had apparently fallen from an upper floor of the house to the basement, according to D.C. Fire and EMS.

The cat got stuck in the walls of a house on Bruce Place in Southeast D.C. after it had apparently fallen from an upper floor of the house to the basement, according to D.C. Fire and EMS.

Firefighters were able to find the cat and safely return it to its owner unharmed.

Kitty caught in a wall?#DCsBravest got this. Members of Truck 16 were able to rescue a two week old kitten stuck inside the wall of a house on Bruce Place SE. It is now safe and sound in the hands of its owners. pic.twitter.com/2ncnlEzxv1 — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) May 12, 2019

