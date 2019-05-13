202
Kitten rescued from inside the walls of DC home

By Teddy Gelman May 13, 2019 8:01 am 05/13/2019 08:01am
A two-week old kitten was rescued in Southeast D.C. after it became stuck inside the wall of a house Sunday.

The cat got stuck in the walls of a house on Bruce Place in Southeast D.C. after it had apparently fallen from an upper floor of the house to the basement, according to D.C. Fire and EMS.

Firefighters were able to find the cat and safely return it to its owner unharmed.

