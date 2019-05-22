202
Home » Washington, DC News » Elections board OKs recall…

Elections board OKs recall campaign of DC city councilman

By The Associated Press May 22, 2019 4:44 am 05/22/2019 04:44am
Share
D.C. Council member Jack Evans listens to a question during a news conference at WMATA headquarters, on Tuesday, March 15, 2016, in Washington. (AP/Evan Vucci)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Washington, D.C., Board of Elections has approved a petition to recall a city councilman who used his position to solicit business from area lobbyists.

The Washington Post reports the board unanimously voted Monday to approve the recall effort of Ward 2 Councilman Jack Evans.

Volunteers now have roughly three months to collect about 5,200 Ward 2 signatures to unseat Evans, who is under federal investigation over his relationships with private legal and consulting clients.

Email records show he pitched himself to lobbyists, arguing they should employ him because of his influence as the city’s longest serving lawmaker and area transit board chair.

The council formally reprimanded Evans in March and voted to remove him from several oversight positions. The transit agency has launched an internal investigation.

___

Information from: The Washington Post, http://www.washingtonpost.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
d.c. board of elections jack evans Local News Ward 2 Washington, DC News
800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

Tornado touches down in Howard Co. during DC-area storms

It moved fast, but it hit hard -- a line of strong thunderstorms passed through the D.C. area Thursday afternoon, bringing downed power lines and outages. The National Weather Service confirmed that an EF-1 tornado touched down in Howard County, Maryland. See photos.

500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!