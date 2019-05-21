202
DC drug kingpin Rayful Edmond to appear at sentence reduction hearing

By Neal Augenstein | @AugensteinWTOP May 21, 2019 8:38 am 05/21/2019 08:38am
Rayful Edmond III — who oversaw a massive D.C. cocaine ring in the 1980s — is scheduled to appear by video hookup or telephone Tuesday in a hearing in which a federal judge will consider reducing Edmond’s life sentence.

The 54-year-old Edmond is serving life without parole for drug distribution, with an extra 30 years tacked on for selling drugs behind bars.

In February, federal prosecutors in the District filed a motion in court requesting early release for Edmond because of the help he’s provided in the government’s fight against illegal drugs since he’s been in prison.

Edmond was arrested in 1989, and sentenced the following year.

In the 1980s, Edmond was making as much as $2 million a week, according to law enforcement.

His enforcers had been linked to 30 murders, though Edmond was never convicted of any.

According to prosecutors, Edmond began cooperating with the government in 1997 and continued until 2014. In those 17 years, Edmond contributed to the prosecution of more than 100 dealers.

Prosecutors have not yet specified how much of a sentence reduction they believe Edmond deserves. Judge Emmet Sullivan had asked the government to specify during Tuesday’s hearing, when it will provide an exact number.

Edmond’s lawyer has said his client’s time served was sufficient, and he should be released immediately.

