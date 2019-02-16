One of DC’s most infamous drug lords may soon receive reduced sentence

Rayful Edmond III was in his early 20's when he was convicted in both the District and Pennsylvania for drug-related charges and sentenced to life behind bars, but years of cooperation have led prosecutors to ask the court to reduce his life sentence.

The U.S. Attorneys Office in D.C. filed the motion Friday, detailing how the man credited with sparking one of the city’s “largest and most destructive narcotics distribution operations” has helped solve numerous drug crimes and cold cases throughout the years, as well as bring about prison reform by helping to end drug ring operations ran from inside prison. Prosecutors say Edmond also provided background information in several narcotics trafficking investigations, which led to over 100 convictions.

In the motion, prosecutors also made clear the impact of Edmond’s role in violent crimes and the drug trade during his time on the streets and behind bars, which led to the distribution of hundreds of kilograms of cocaine and millions of dollars in profits.

Once evidence relevant to resentencing for Edmond, who is now 54, is completely reviewed, prosecutors will then submit a sentencing recommendation.

