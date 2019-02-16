202
Home » Washington, DC News » One of DC's most…

One of DC’s most infamous drug lords may soon receive reduced sentence

By Melissa Howell February 16, 2019 9:20 am 02/16/2019 09:20am
13 Shares

WASHINGTON — Rayful Edmond III was in his early 20’s when he was convicted in both the District and Pennsylvania for drug-related charges and sentenced to life behind bars, but years of cooperation have led prosecutors to ask the court to reduce his life sentence.

The U.S. Attorneys Office in D.C. filed the motion Friday, detailing how the man credited with sparking one of the city’s “largest and most destructive narcotics distribution operations” has helped solve numerous drug crimes and cold cases throughout the years, as well as bring about prison reform by helping to end drug ring operations ran from inside prison. Prosecutors say Edmond also provided background information in several narcotics trafficking investigations, which led to over 100 convictions.

In the motion, prosecutors also made clear the impact of Edmond’s role in violent crimes and the drug trade during his time on the streets and behind bars, which led to the distribution of hundreds of kilograms of cocaine and millions of dollars in profits.

Once evidence relevant to resentencing for Edmond, who is now 54, is completely reviewed, prosecutors will then submit a sentencing recommendation.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More News

Topics:
crime Latest News life sentence Local News Melissa Howell rayful edmond III Washington, DC News
800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

Luxury house of Northern Va. magnate charged with fraud on the market

Well-known businessman Todd Hitt's four-bedroom, four-bathroom house on Kensington Street in Arlington, Virginia, was extensively renovated over the past 18 months. See photos.

500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500