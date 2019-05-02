202
Home » Washington, DC News » 2 rescued from Northeast…

2 rescued from Northeast DC house fire

By Madeleine Simon May 25, 2019 2:43 pm 05/25/2019 02:43pm
60 Shares

Two people were rescued, one with serious injuries, after a fire at a two-story row house in Northeast D.C. Saturday afternoon.

The fire broke out in the basement of a house on the 400 block of 19th Street Northeast at around 1:30 p.m.

D.C. Fire and EMS rescued one man from the second floor using a ladder. The man sustained serious injuries.

Another person was removed from the house and is expected to be OK.

The fire in the basement is now under control.

Below is a map of the area where the fire broke out.

