2 rescued from Northeast DC house fire

Two people were rescued, one with serious injuries, after a fire at a two-story row house in Northeast D.C. Saturday afternoon.
The fire broke out in the basement of a house on the 400 block of 19th Street Northeast at around 1:30 p.m.
D.C. Fire and EMS rescued one man from the second floor using a ladder. The man sustained serious injuries.
Another person was removed from the house and is expected to be OK.
The fire in the basement is now under control.
Below is a map of the area where the fire broke out.
