2 rescued from Northeast DC house fire

Two people were rescued, one with serious injuries, after a fire at a two-story row house in Northeast D.C. Saturday afternoon.

The fire broke out in the basement of a house on the 400 block of 19th Street Northeast at around 1:30 p.m.

Working Fire 400 block 19th St NE. #DCsBravest rescued an adult male from 2nd floor via ladder. 2nd individual assisted out via interior. The victim removed by ladder transported with serious injuries. Fire in basement now under control. investigators on scene. pic.twitter.com/v436PvMBlv — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) May 25, 2019

D.C. Fire and EMS rescued one man from the second floor using a ladder. The man sustained serious injuries.

Another person was removed from the house and is expected to be OK.

The fire in the basement is now under control.

