1 dead, 2 hospitalized in Northeast DC shooting

One man is dead and two others are in the hospital after a shooting in Northeast. D.C. police say officers were alerted to a shooting just before 5:30 p.m. on Summit Place near T Street NE.

Three people were shot — two men and one woman — near McKinley Tech High School.

The victims were taken to a hospital where one of the men later died.

Authorities are looking for three to four men driving a white van in possible connection to the incident.

