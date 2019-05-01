202
Home » Washington, DC News » 1 dead, 2 hospitalized…

1 dead, 2 hospitalized in Northeast DC shooting

By Andrea Cambron | @AndreaC_atWTOP May 18, 2019 8:27 pm 05/18/2019 08:27pm
57 Shares

One man is dead and two others have been hospitalized after a shooting in Northeast.

D.C. police say officers were alerted to a shooting just before 5:30 p.m. on Summit Place near T Street NE.

Three people were shot — two men and one woman — near McKinley Tech High School.

The victims were taken to a hospital where one of the men later died.

Authorities are looking for three to four men driving a white van in possible connection to the incident.

A map of the area near the shooting is below.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More News

Topics:
andrea cambron crime dc police fatal shooting Local News northeast shooting Washington, DC News
800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

Best beach towns to retire in US

Want to retire to a beach town? Here’s a look at the highest-rated coastal towns when it comes to retirement.

500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!