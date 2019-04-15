Washington Monument to reopen in August

The National Park Service announced Monday that the monument will reopen after the rebuilding and modernization of the elevator, which broke down repeatedly in the months leading up to the August 2016 closure, as well as the building of a new visitor screening facility.

The Washington Monument will open in August, after having been closed for three years.

The park service said in a statement Monday that elevator work is “substantially complete,” with final testing and certification left to go.

The screening building was delayed after “possibly contaminated soil” was found in the area, the park service said. They added that the soil probably had been there since the 555-foot monument was being finished in the 1880s, and posed no health risk.

A specific opening date will be announced later.

