Washington Monument to reopen in August

By Rick Massimo April 15, 2019 11:27 am 04/15/2019 11:27am
The Washington Monument towers above white and pink cherry trees on the National Mall. The eastern shore of the Tidal Basin makes for excellent views of the monument with cherry trees in the foreground. (WTOP/Alejandro Alvarez)

The Washington Monument will open in August, after having been closed for three years.

The National Park Service announced Monday that the monument will reopen after the rebuilding and modernization of the elevator, which broke down repeatedly in the months leading up to the August 2016 closure, as well as the building of a new visitor screening facility.

The park service said in a statement Monday that elevator work is “substantially complete,” with final testing and certification left to go.

The screening building was delayed after “possibly contaminated soil” was found in the area, the park service said. They added that the soil probably had been there since the 555-foot monument was being finished in the 1880s, and posed no health risk.

A specific opening date will be announced later.

