Suspect sought in 3-month-old DC baby girl’s death

D.C. police have identified a suspect in connection with the beating death of a 3-month-old baby girl in Southeast.

Cornell Delvonte Holton, 25, is charged with first-degree murder following the death of Skylar Newman last month.

Around 9:35 p.m. on March 16, police responded to the 4300 block of G Street after a report of an unresponsive infant.

The baby was taken to a hospital in grave condition but succumbed to her injuries March 19.

An autopsy determined that Newman died from blunt force trauma and was ruled a homicide.

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Holton or who has knowledge of this incident is asked to call police at 202-727-9099 or text a tip to the Department’s TEXT TIP LINE at 50411.

Information leading up to an arrest or conviction could lead to a reward of up to $25,000.

