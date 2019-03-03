202
Home » Washington, DC News » 3-month-old baby's death a…

3-month-old baby’s death a homicide, DC police say

By Jack Moore March 20, 2019 10:11 am 03/20/2019 10:11am
Share

An unconscious infant who was rushed to the hospital over the weekend has died and police are now calling the death a homicide.

The three-month-old baby, identified as Skylar Newman, of Southeast D.C., suffered blunt force injuries, police said in a news release Wednesday.

D.C. police were called to a home in the 4300 block of G Street Southeast at about 9:35 p.m. on March 16 for the report of an unconscious infant. Emergency crews performed life-saving measures on the baby who was taken to the hospital in grave condition.

Newman died from her injuries Tuesday, police said.

Police have not released any information about a suspect in the baby’s death.

As with all homicides, police are offering a reward of up $25,000 to anyone that provides information that leads to an arrest and conviction. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Anonymous information can be submitted to department’s text-tip line by sending a text message to 50411.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More News

Topics:
baby crime d.c. police Local News skylar newman Washington, DC News
800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

Robert E. Lee’s childhood home gets $2.3M price cut

An historic home for sale in Old Town Alexandria, Virginia, built in 1795 that served as the boyhood home of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee just had a big price cut.

500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!