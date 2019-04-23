202
Gas leak shutters buildings near White House

By Teddy Gelman April 23, 2019 11:45 am 04/23/2019 11:45am
Several buildings near the White House were evacuated Tuesday morning because of a gas leak. D.C. Fire and EMS says the leak happened inside a building under renovation on 15th Street NW.

Several buildings near the White House were evacuated Tuesday morning because of a gas leak, according to authorities.

The leak happened inside a building under renovation on the 700 block of 15th Street Northwest near Pennsylvania Avenue, according to D.C. Fire and EMS.

Readings dropped to normal levels around 11 a.m. and authorities are ventilating the affected buildings.

Fire officials say the leak was likely caused by construction and they’re working with Washington Gas to repair it.

There is no word on when repairs might end.

Pennsylvania Avenue remains closed between 15th and 17th streets Northwest.

