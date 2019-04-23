Gas leak shutters buildings near White House

Several buildings near the White House were evacuated Tuesday morning because of a gas leak. D.C. Fire and EMS says the leak happened inside a building under renovation on 15th Street NW.

Fire authorities are on the scene of a gas leak on 15th Street, near the White House. (Courtesy D.C. Fire and EMS)

Several buildings near the White House were evacuated Tuesday morning because of a gas leak. D.C. Fire and EMS says the leak happened inside a building under renovation on 15th Street NW.

Several buildings near the White House were evacuated Tuesday morning because of a gas leak, according to authorities.

Update inside gas leak 700 block 15th St NW. #DCsBravest have evacuated all buildings on the even side of this block. Sheltering occupants in place on opposite side of street. Building involved is 10 stories under construction. No injuries. Wide area closed to ped traffic pic.twitter.com/DA3hgYn6eq — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) April 23, 2019

The leak happened inside a building under renovation on the 700 block of 15th Street Northwest near Pennsylvania Avenue, according to D.C. Fire and EMS.

Readings dropped to normal levels around 11 a.m. and authorities are ventilating the affected buildings.

Fire officials say the leak was likely caused by construction and they’re working with Washington Gas to repair it.

There is no word on when repairs might end.

Pennsylvania Avenue remains closed between 15th and 17th streets Northwest.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.