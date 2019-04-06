202
Double amputee vet hopes to inspire others with 10-mile run

By Kristi King | @KingWTOP April 6, 2019 4:51 am 04/06/2019 04:51am
Retired U.S. Army Master Sgt. Cedric King sustained severe injuries while serving in Afghanistan in 2012: He lost part of his right arm and hand, and both of his legs were amputated.

King spent the last three of his 20 years of service at Walter Reed National Medical Center in Bethesda, recovering from injuries.

But this Sunday, he’s going to lead “Team Cedric” in the Cherry Blossom Ten Mile Race. And the objective is not just to cross the finish line, but to inspire others to take on challenges that may seem insurmountable.

“The hard part about it isn’t necessarily the 10 miles,” King said. “The hard part about it is — I’m running with no legs — with prosthetic legs.”

“Team Cedric” includes members of Pentagon Federal Credit Union and the Pentagon Federal Credit Union Foundation. King said some of his teammates have only ever run a mile or two at a time, and while some are not sure they can make it 10 miles, they’re all determined to try.

King wants people facing difficult life situations to feel that same determination and persistence — people who may be receiving chemotherapy treatments, people who are struggling single mothers, or people who are facing business, community or financial hardships can all look at “Team Cedric” and see a group of people facing their fears.

“If we can face our fears and do it afraid, then guess what,” he asked. “You can do it afraid too.”

“And, when we make it to the finish line,” King said, “maybe that’s a representation of somebody else making it to their finish line.”

King said it’s proof that “if we can do it, then you can do it too.”

 

cedric king cherry blossom festival Cherry Blossom Ten Miler cherry blossoms US Army Washington, DC
