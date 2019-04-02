202
DC road closures planned for Cherry Blossom Kids Run

By Jack Pointer April 2, 2019 12:48 pm 04/02/2019 12:48pm
The Credit Union Cherry Blossom Kids Run is set for Saturday morning in downtown D.C., and police have announced parking bans and street closures to accommodate the festivities.

The following streets will be under emergency no parking rules from 5:30 a.m. to noon Saturday:

  • Fifth Street Northwest between F and G streets Northwest
  • G Street Northwest between Fifth and Fourth streets Northwest

These areas will be closed from 5:30 a.m. to noon Saturday:

  • Fifth Street Northwest between F and H streets Northwest
  • G Street Northwest between Sixth and Fourth streets Northwest

These are subject to change.

D.C. police also reminds drivers to be aware of additional pedestrian traffic around the event site.

800
