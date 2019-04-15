DC company Hydroviv explains what’s wrong with city’s water

If you think water in the District tastes a little weird, there are good reasons for that: A combination of factors make D.C. water kind of funky. The founder of D.C.-based Hydroviv explains what's going on.

Washington’s drinking water comes from the Potomac. And unlike most cities, chloramine — not chlorine — is used to disinfect it. And given D.C.’s age, lead contamination is prevalent.

Eric Roy — a chemist and founder of D.C.-based Hydroviv, which makes custom water filters to suit different cities’ needs — outlined the situation on The Tommy Show.

“Some people are not super psyched to learn that” D.C.’s drinking water comes from the Potomac, Roy said.

“The reality is, Washington Aqueduct does a good job getting it pretty safe to drink. The real issue with D.C.’s water is … we’re an old city, and we have old lead pipes,” he explained. “So, if your home has a lead service line or if your home was built before 1986, there’s a high likelihood that there’s lead in the solder.”

Roy said his company sees some pretty high lead levels in some homes in Washington.

The other issue with D.C. water is, of course, the taste.

“Most cities use chlorine to disinfect that water where Washington uses a different chemical called chloramine,” Roy said. “It’s not unsafe. It’s just harder to filter. Like, your cheap, big-box filters just don’t do the job on it.”

Those are what Roy calls Hydroviv’s “points of emphasis” for the District.

The good thing is that DC Water has a free lead-test program for residents.

Roy has also found other, bizarre things in the water.

“There was a pesticide that had been banned for like 50 years that popped up in some of the academic literature for the Potomac River,” he said. “Which is weird since it had been banned in the 60s or 70s. So I was like, ‘Which farmer dumped that in the river?'”

Roy was recently on “Shark Tank” and landed a $400,000 deal with Mark Cuban.

Hydroviv has also sent their filters to Flint, Michigan.

