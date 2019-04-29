202
Body found under Chain Bridge was murder victim

By Teddy Gelman April 29, 2019 7:30 am 04/29/2019 07:30am
The case of a man’s body discovered on the banks of the Potomac River under the Chain Bridge is now being investigated as a homicide.

A passer-by found the body along Canal Road around 6:30 p.m. Saturday, D.C. police said. Officers arrived on scene about an hour later.

The man was found in a wooded area near the bridge that connects Clara Barton Parkway in D.C. to the George Washington Memorial Parkway in Virginia.

Police say the victim had several sharp force injuries and was missing a hand.

