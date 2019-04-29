Body found under Chain Bridge was murder victim

A passer-by found the body along Canal Road near Arizona Avenue around 6:30 p.m. Saturday, D.C. police said. Officers arrived on scene about an hour later.

The case of a man’s body discovered on the banks of the Potomac River under the Chain Bridge is now being investigated as a homicide.

A passer-by found the body along Canal Road around 6:30 p.m. Saturday, D.C. police said. Officers arrived on scene about an hour later.

The man was found in a wooded area near the bridge that connects Clara Barton Parkway in D.C. to the George Washington Memorial Parkway in Virginia.

Police say the victim had several sharp force injuries and was missing a hand.

