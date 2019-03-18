202
Police: Man posed as driver, sexually assaulted woman in DC

By Megan Cloherty | @ClohertyWTOP March 18, 2019 2:00 pm 03/18/2019 02:00pm
D.C. police are looking for a man they say sexually abused a woman in his car after posing as a driver from a ride-hailing service.

A woman called 911 just before 2 a.m. Sunday, reporting she had just been sexually assaulted, authorities said.

The woman used a ride-hailing service to pick her up in the 900 block of U Street Northwest around 1:15 a.m. and got into the vehicle she thought she ordered.

According to the police report, the woman fell asleep in the car and woke up to find the driver holding her down, kissing and fondling her.

The victim was able to get out of the four-door white sedan near her home in Columbia Heights and called police, the report said.

Investigators are hoping to find the driver, who faces fourth-degree sex abuse charges.

Topics:
crime dc police Local News megan cloherty sex assault Washington, DC News
