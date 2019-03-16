DC police officer struck in NE hit-and-run

According to D.C. police, the officer was trying to stop a carjacked vehicle while on foot. In an attempt to get away, the driver of the stolen car accelerated toward the officer and hit him with the vehicle.

A D.C. police officer was injured in a hit-and-run in Northeast, D.C. Friday night.

The incident happened shortly after 10:30 p.m. along the 1200 block of Mount Olivet Road.

According to police, the officer was trying to stop a carjacked vehicle while on foot. In an attempt to get away, the driver of the stolen car accelerated toward the officer and hit him with the vehicle.

The officer was taken to a nearby hospital “conscious and breathing with non-life-threatening injuries,” according to D.C. police.

Police said the initial carjacking took place shortly after 10 p.m. Two suspects walked up to a woman’s vehicle, flashed a handgun and demanded she get out. The pair then took off and were later spotted in the 1700 block of Benning Rd. NE.

Following the incident with the officer, the stolen vehicle was recovered and police arrested Carlton Johnson, 27, of Southeast, D.C. and charged him with armed carjacking.

Police are still searching for the second suspect.

Below is a map of where the incident took place.

