Reward increased in mysterious DC animal cruelty case

The Humane Rescue Alliance in D.C. has increased the reward amount for any information that leads to an arrest in a mysterious case that ended with a wounded dog having to be put down.

There are still no leads in a mysterious animal cruelty case that led to a dog being put down due to severe head trauma. Now, the Humane Rescue Alliance is offering more reward money to get to the bottom of it.

Previously released photographs show an 80 to 100 pound dog, that appears to be a female Bullmastiff, with a gash to the head. It’s believed an ax or hatchet was used to inflict the wound.

Newly released images show the dog being held by one of the two men who brought her into the Humane Rescue Alliance’s New York Avenue location on February 28.

The photos also show the black pickup truck used to transport her, which appears to have Maryland plates.



The dog was wounded in the head, possibly with an ax. (Courtesy Humane Rescue Alliance)

HRA personnel are hoping to identify the men to get more information. They would also like to hear from anyone who may know anything about the source of the dog’s injuries, where she may have lived and if anyone noticed anything unusual happening near the Southern Avenue Metro station in Maryland, which is where the dog was found on the morning of Feb. 28.

“This case continues to concern us to the extent that we are willing to increase our reward for information,” said Chris Schindler, vice president of field services at HRA. “We are asking the men in these photos to contact HRA directly, so we can gather more information and bring the investigation closer to a resolution.”

The reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction in this case has been boosted to $7,500. Anyone with information is asked to call 202-723-5730.

