Reward offered in DC animal cruelty case after dog found seriously hurt

D.C.’s Humane Rescue Alliance is offering a reward for anyone who can help find someone who hurt a dog so badly with an ax that she had to be euthanized.

The alliance said in a statement Friday that someone brought a dog in on Thursday to their office on New York Avenue in Northeast D.C. with head wounds that looked like they were inflicted by an ax or some other sharp implement.

“The dog’s injuries were so severe that humane euthanasia was unavoidable,” the alliance said in the statement.

The dog is described as an adult female Bullmastiff weighing between 80 and 100 pounds. She was found Thursday morning near the Southern Avenue Metro station. The pictures, which are hard to look at, are here and here.

“The unimaginable pain and suffering this dog endured must have been extreme,” Chris Schindler, the vice president of field services at the Humane Rescue Alliance, said in the statement. “We hope this reward will motivate anyone with information about the dog or this crime to come forward so that HRA can bring her abuser to justice.”

The alliance is offering a $5,000 reward for anyone with any information that leads to an arrest and conviction. If you have any more information, they’re asking you to call them at 202-723-5730, option 1.

