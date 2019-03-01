202
1 person critically injured in Southeast DC apartment fire

By Alejandro Alvarez | @aletweetsnews March 25, 2019 11:05 am 03/25/2019 11:05am
A fire in a Southeast D.C. apartment building has left one person fighting for their life, fire officials said.

D.C. Fire and EMS rescued one person from a burning apartment unit in a three-story building on the 4700 block of Benning Road, SE around 9 a.m. Monday. They were transported to a hospital with injuries considered life threatening, the department tweeted.

Photos from the scene showed fire engine ladders extended to the building’s roof. According to fire officials, the blaze began on the third floor:

Investigators were still working to determined the cause of the fire as of Monday morning. One cat was found dead and removed by animal rescue workers.

