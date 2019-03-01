1 person critically injured in Southeast DC apartment fire

D.C. Fire and EMS rescued one person from a burning apartment unit in a three-story building on the 4700 block of Benning Road, SE around 9 a.m. Monday.

D.C. Fire and EMS rescued one person from a burning apartment unit in a three-story building on the 4700 block of Benning Road, SE around 9 a.m. Monday. They were transported to a hospital with injuries considered life threatening, the department tweeted.

Photos from the scene showed fire engine ladders extended to the building’s roof. According to fire officials, the blaze began on the third floor:

Update Working Fire 4700 block Benning Rd SE. Fire involved top floor apartment in occupied 3 story garden style building. #DCsBravest removed 1 occupant from burning Apt. Transported critical life threatening injuries. Fire under control. Investigators on scene. pic.twitter.com/PNp2Ql1zNf — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) March 25, 2019

Investigators were still working to determined the cause of the fire as of Monday morning. One cat was found dead and removed by animal rescue workers.

