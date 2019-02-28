202
Video shows Prince George’s Co. car thief leaving 1-year-old on street corner

By John Domen February 28, 2019 5:05 am 02/28/2019 05:05am
When a man stole a SUV from a gas station in Seat Pleasant, Maryland, Tuesday afternoon, he likely didn’t know he was also kidnapping a 1-year-old girl.

D.C. police released video surveillance footage showing the moments after a Chevy Traverse was stolen from a Valero gas station on Martin Luther King Junior Highway in Seat Pleasant. The car is seen approaching the intersection of 57th and Eads Street in Northeast D.C. – less than a mile from the gas station.

The video shows the thief getting out of the SUV and then jumping back in as it rolled away.

Once the car came to a stop, the car thief calmly walked around to the back seat of the passenger’s side, pulled the car seat — with the girl — out of the car and placed it on the sidewalk before driving off.

Police said the girl wasn’t harmed, but she was taken to a hospital to get checked out. It’s not known exactly how long she was in the car with the unknown suspect.

D.C. police are asking the public to help identify the man responsible for the incident, who faces charges of second degree child cruelty. The person responsible may also face additional charges in Maryland.

Anyone who can identify the individual or has information about the incident should call police at 202-727-9099.

Topics:
car theft carjacking crime john domen Latest News Local News Maryland News Prince George's County, MD News seat pleasant Washington, DC News
