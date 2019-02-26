Police: Prince George’s Co. car thief drove off with baby on board

A 1-year-old girl was left by the side of a road in D.C. after she was seemingly inadvertently kidnapped by someone trying to steal the vehicle she was sitting in, police said Tuesday.

Prince George’s County police said someone jumped into a Chevrolet Traverse at a Valero gas station on Martin Luther King Avenue in Seat Pleasant, Maryland, while the mother was pumping gas, and drove off with the child inside.

A few minutes after getting a frantic 911 call and initiating the Amber Alert procedure, Martin said the baby was spotted by another driver. She had been placed on the side of the road, in her car seat, on Eads Street in Northeast.

It’s not known exactly how long she was in the car with the unknown suspect.

Police said the girl wasn’t harmed, but she’s being taken to a hospital to get checked out.

They are still looking for the vehicle and the suspect.

