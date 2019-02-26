202
Home » Prince George's County, MD News » Police: Prince George's Co.…

Police: Prince George’s Co. car thief drove off with baby on board

By Rick Massimo February 26, 2019 3:51 pm 02/26/2019 03:51pm
5 Shares

WASHINGTON — A 1-year-old girl was left by the side of a road in D.C. after she was seemingly inadvertently kidnapped by someone trying to steal the vehicle she was sitting in, police said Tuesday.

Prince George’s County police said someone jumped into a Chevrolet Traverse at a Valero gas station on Martin Luther King Avenue in Seat Pleasant, Maryland, while the mother was pumping gas, and drove off with the child inside.

Someone jumped into into a Chevrolet Traverse at a Valero gas station on Martin Luther King Avenue in Seat Pleasant, Maryland, Tuesday afternoon, while the baby’s mother was in the attached store, Seat Pleasant Police Chief Devan Martin said.

A few minutes after getting a frantic 911 call and initiating the Amber Alert procedure, Martin said the baby was spotted by another driver. She had been placed on the side of the road, in her car seat, on Eads Street in Northeast.

It’s not known exactly how long she was in the car with the unknown suspect.

Police said the girl wasn’t harmed, but she’s being taken to a hospital to get checked out.

They are still looking for the vehicle and the suspect.

WTOP’s Megan Cloherty contributed to this report.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More News

Topics:
baby car theft crime Local News Maryland News Prince George's County, MD News seat pleasant
800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

March Entertainment Guide 2019

A roundup of fun events around the D.C. area during the month of March.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!