202
Home » Washington, DC News » Potomac Phil defies Punxsutawney…

Potomac Phil defies Punxsutawney with prediction of his own

By Alejandro Alvarez | @aletweetsnews February 2, 2019 1:00 pm 02/02/2019 01:00pm
12 Shares

WASHINGTON — While hundreds gathered in rural Pennsylvania for Punxsutawney Phil’s annual weather prediction, his lesser-known, somewhat lesser-animated cousin had his own ceremony in D.C.’s Dupont Circle.

Bad news, everyone: Potomac Phil saw his shadow on Saturday morning, meaning six more weeks of winter.

Unlike Punxsutawney Phil, Potomac is a stuffed groundhog — “taxidermy is a dying art,” its Twitter page said on Saturday. But like his more animated cousin, D.C.’s own Phil has throngs of adoring fans willing to brave the cold for a hand in the festivities.

The far more lively Punxsutawney Phil, meanwhile, didn’t see his shadow up north — setting the stage for months of groundhog gridlock.

Punxsutawney Phil could not be reached for comment.

WTOP’s Melissa Howell contributed to this report. 

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More News

Topics:
alejandro alvarez Animals & Pets groundhog day Living News Local News potomac phil punxsutawney phil Washington, DC News Weather News
700

Other Galleries

See our other photo and media galleries

Recommended
Latest
600
Northam under fire over photo
Fun things to do in February
See commericals from Super Bowl LIII
Today in History: Feb. 5
Every Super Bowl halftime show ranked
25-plus recipes for the Super Bowl
Puppy Bowl XV: See the starters
Celebrity birthdays Jan. 27-Feb. 2
2019 local deaths of note
Celebrity deaths
Lunar eclipse
Women's March
Indigenous Peoples March and the March for Life
Longest government shutdown in US history
30 slow cooker recipes to keep you warm (and full)
‘Miracle on the Hudson’: 10th anniversary of Flight 1549
First winter storm of 2019
PHOTOS: Cool gadgets and tech from CES 2019
Golden Globe winners
January entertainment guide
PHOTOS: World welcomes 2019
Best local photos of 2018
Top photos of 2018
Top 10 DC-area weather events in 2018
Tragedy and triumph: 2018’s most notable local news stories
An Olympics, an election and investigations: 2018’s biggest national stories
A journey through 2018’s top pop culture moments
Remembering Penny Marshall
Life of George HW Bush
Recipes for cold days: Winter comfort foods