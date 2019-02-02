Potomac Phil defies Punxsutawney with prediction of his own

Bad news, everyone: Potomac Phil saw his shadow on Saturday morning, meaning six more weeks of winter.
Unlike Punxsutawney Phil, Potomac is a stuffed groundhog — “taxidermy is a dying art,” its Twitter page said on Saturday. But like his more animated cousin, D.C.’s own Phil has throngs of adoring fans willing to brave the cold for a hand in the festivities.
The far more lively Punxsutawney Phil, meanwhile, didn’t see his shadow up north — setting the stage for months of groundhog gridlock.
Punxsutawney Phil could not be reached for comment.