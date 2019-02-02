Potomac Phil defies Punxsutawney with prediction of his own

Bad news, everyone: Potomac Phil saw his shadow on Saturday morning, meaning six more weeks of winter. But wait — didn't Punxsutawney Phil say the opposite?

Potomac Phil — the completely legitimate, not at all stuffed prognosticating “National Groundhog” — comes out every year on Groundhog Day for a forecast at Dupont Circle. (WTOP/Melissa Howell)

WASHINGTON — While hundreds gathered in rural Pennsylvania for Punxsutawney Phil’s annual weather prediction, his lesser-known, somewhat lesser-animated cousin had his own ceremony in D.C.’s Dupont Circle.

Bad news, everyone: Potomac Phil saw his shadow on Saturday morning, meaning six more weeks of winter.

Unlike Punxsutawney Phil, Potomac is a stuffed groundhog — “taxidermy is a dying art,” its Twitter page said on Saturday. But like his more animated cousin, D.C.’s own Phil has throngs of adoring fans willing to brave the cold for a hand in the festivities.

The far more lively Punxsutawney Phil, meanwhile, didn’t see his shadow up north — setting the stage for months of groundhog gridlock.

Punxsutawney Phil could not be reached for comment.

A close up of Potomac Phil, who is forever calm eating his corncob. pic.twitter.com/x3BlPl1li9 — Matt Blitz (@WhyBlitz) February 2, 2019

WTOP’s Melissa Howell contributed to this report.

